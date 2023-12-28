WestEnd Advisors LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,576,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 33,155 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,604,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,822,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

INDA stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593,397 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

