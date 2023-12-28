Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 3.9% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $37.11. 243,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,240. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

