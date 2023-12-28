Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $126,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10,892.3% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CAH. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.87. 76,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,021. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

