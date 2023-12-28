Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Toast by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the first quarter worth $438,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the first quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at about $33,356,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 6,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $120,346.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,177.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 6,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $120,346.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,177.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 543,755 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,256 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Toast from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

