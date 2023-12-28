Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

WH opened at $80.52 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

