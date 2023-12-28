Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 369.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 43.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Antero Resources by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AR stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $33.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 3.25.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

