Oak Thistle LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 231.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in First American Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 62,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,309 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at about $12,094,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $3,490,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FAF stock opened at $64.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.27. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.39%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Stories

