Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.5% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 328,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,424,000 after buying an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Philip Morris International by 444.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 687.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 38,030 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $93.78 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.35. The firm has a market cap of $145.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Get Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.