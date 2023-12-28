UMB Bank n.a. Grows Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2,081.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 79,183 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 2.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,218,000 after purchasing an additional 300,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in Shopify by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,227,000 after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Shopify by 3.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,804,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,049,000 after purchasing an additional 195,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.32. The firm has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 2.23. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $79.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Shopify

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.