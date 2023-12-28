AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Position Increased by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. AAON accounts for approximately 0.9% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AAON by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,061,000 after buying an additional 1,387,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,384,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,098,000 after buying an additional 775,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AAON by 604.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after buying an additional 453,103 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth about $40,120,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of AAON by 81.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,749,000 after purchasing an additional 344,398 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON stock opened at $74.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.86. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $75.24.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. AAON had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $311.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $328,868.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,745.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $997,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,561,751 over the last three months. 19.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

