Spirit of America Management Corp NY Decreases Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,172 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in UGI were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in UGI by 1,379.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in UGI by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UGI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 16.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. Analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.89%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

