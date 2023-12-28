Spirit of America Management Corp NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,437 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy Partners accounts for about 2.6% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $11,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,636 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $62.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 253.69% and a net margin of 50.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

