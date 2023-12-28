Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Holdings Cut by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 423,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for about 3.4% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Mplx were worth $15,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.36. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.42%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

