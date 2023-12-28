Olistico Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Olistico Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $384.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $386.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

