Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,104 BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XONE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Shares of XONE stock opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.69. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $52.43.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

