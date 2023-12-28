Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 411 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $75.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.86. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $76.05.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

