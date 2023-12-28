Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Powers Advisory Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.9% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after buying an additional 49,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.59. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

