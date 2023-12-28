Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Linde were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LIN opened at $411.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $199.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $399.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

