iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 52-Week High at $156.78

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $156.78 and last traded at $157.21, with a volume of 135028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.37.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

