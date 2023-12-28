FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 370,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,833,000. ARM accounts for about 4.7% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $581,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 63.68.

ARM Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of ARM stock traded up 2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 77.03. 3,717,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,732,646. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 59.56. Arm Holdings plc has a 52-week low of 46.50 and a 52-week high of 78.16.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by 0.10. The firm had revenue of 806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 739.71 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

