Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) is FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lessened its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,700 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer comprises about 2.5% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Super Micro Computer worth $10,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,216,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,337,000 after purchasing an additional 269,286 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMCI stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $294.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,080. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.67 and its 200-day moving average is $273.20. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $357.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,580 shares of company stock worth $23,133,307 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Nomura Instinet began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.38.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

