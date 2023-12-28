FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 187,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,000. Unity Software accounts for approximately 1.4% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 15,550.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 1,151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Unity Software by 373.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 635.3% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $51,787.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,263.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $51,787.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,263.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 996,494 shares of company stock valued at $28,589,012. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on U shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on U

Unity Software Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of U traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,632,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,331,765. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.