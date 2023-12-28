Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 8.9% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.55. 178,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,814. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $83.64. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

