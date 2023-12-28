Provident Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 335,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,211,000. Genelux makes up about 4.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned 1.36% of Genelux at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genelux by 2,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Genelux alerts:

Genelux Price Performance

Shares of GNLX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,237. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. Genelux Co. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $40.98.

Insider Activity

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Genelux Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $355,277.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,427,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,580,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Thomas sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $69,026.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 472,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,784,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $355,277.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,427,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,580,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,165 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,864. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Genelux from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Maxim Group started coverage on Genelux in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Genelux in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded Genelux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNLX

Genelux Profile

(Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.