Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $53,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DE opened at $402.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.88.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

