Spirit of America Management Corp NY Trims Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,024,000 after buying an additional 3,668,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $315,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sun Communities by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,975,000 after purchasing an additional 939,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sun Communities by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after purchasing an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,456,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,455,000 after purchasing an additional 769,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $134.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.77. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $163.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 203.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SUI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

