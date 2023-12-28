Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 1,350 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,594 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. HSBC started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $222.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

