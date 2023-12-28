Lesa Sroufe & Co Purchases Shares of 64,200 Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. Bancolombia accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 25.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 1,934.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.60 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Bancolombia Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CIB opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 14.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.8835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Further Reading

