Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2,323.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VOO stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $438.68. 788,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,915. The firm has a market cap of $350.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $347.19 and a twelve month high of $438.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $412.53 and a 200-day moving average of $408.33.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

