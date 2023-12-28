Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Invests $878,000 in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Aurora Cannabis comprises 0.8% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of Aurora Cannabis at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 824.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 331,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 566.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ACB opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $52.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.58 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 31.37% and a negative net margin of 63.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

