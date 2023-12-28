L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 2.1% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $15,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $108.69 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.62.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

