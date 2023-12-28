Presima Securities ULC Has $1.76 Million Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Presima Securities ULC cut its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,802 shares during the period. Agree Realty makes up about 0.5% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 1,044.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Agree Realty by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at $23,799,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 13,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at $23,799,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,427,637.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,004. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $63.01 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average is $60.79.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.10%.

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.