Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Purchased by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC grew its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,410,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,400 shares during the period. Paramount Group accounts for about 1.7% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Presima Securities ULC owned about 0.65% of Paramount Group worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,873,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,907,000 after purchasing an additional 934,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,375,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,549,000 after acquiring an additional 404,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth about $109,167,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 137,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 1,049.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,532,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790,033 shares during the period. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Paramount Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.74.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Paramount Group Profile

(Free Report)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.