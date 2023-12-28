SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 392.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,347. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

