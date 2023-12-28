Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for 1.0% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,875. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

