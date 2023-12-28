SOL Capital Management CO Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RPV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.66. 15,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,641. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $90.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

