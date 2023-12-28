SOL Capital Management CO Sells 3,954 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.43% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of MLPX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,071. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

