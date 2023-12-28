SOL Capital Management CO Sells 6,759 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 1.28% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 603,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 42,487 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 267,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 252,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,996,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,911,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.45. 20,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $46.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

