SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VXUS traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.17. The company had a trading volume of 405,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,604. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

