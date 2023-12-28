SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance
VXUS traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.17. The company had a trading volume of 405,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,604. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Insiders bet big on these turnaround stocks
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Rivian is all set to start 2024 with a bang
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- If you buy the dogs, should you sell these Dow leaders?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.