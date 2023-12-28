SOL Capital Management CO Buys 4,425 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after acquiring an additional 617,798,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $542,703,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,552,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,748 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,731 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

