Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 234.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,570.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,581,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $81,174,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,735,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Roblox from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RBLX

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $4,778,992.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $177,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,050.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $4,778,992.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,939 shares of company stock valued at $12,166,061 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.