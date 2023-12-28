SOL Capital Management CO Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,547,000.

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 112,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,389. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $37.74. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

