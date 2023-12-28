SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 1,265 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KOMP. American Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,645,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,877 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 53,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Price Performance

KOMP stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,150. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average of $42.44. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

