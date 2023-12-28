SOL Capital Management CO Buys 8,547 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 42,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

AVUV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.19. 92,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,523. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.70. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $91.69.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.