WestEnd Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 835,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises about 1.2% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $41,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 66,241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 561,142,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,532,941,000 after purchasing an additional 560,296,873 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $267,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,232 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5,752.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,469,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,506 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 243.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,420,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.26. 178,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,550. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.65. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

