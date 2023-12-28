SOL Capital Management CO Buys Shares of 26,055 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 26,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,356 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,134 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $77.00. The stock had a trading volume of 299,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,674. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

