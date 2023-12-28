Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC reduced its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Regency Centers makes up approximately 0.6% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in Regency Centers by 57.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of REG opened at $67.07 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

