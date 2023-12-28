DeepOnion Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $0.57 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00143912 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00044561 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00027254 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 186.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00016326 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000142 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000201 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

