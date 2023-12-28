Beldex Price Hits $0.0460 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $271.90 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.67 or 0.05559187 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001446 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00094489 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00018129 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00022851 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00026911 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009154 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000211 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000529 BTC.
About Beldex
Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,922,870,109 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,130,115 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Beldex Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.
