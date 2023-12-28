Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $1.66

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00003917 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $120.39 million and $566,808.27 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,500.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00177092 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.51 or 0.00641186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00055037 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.80 or 0.00411282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00203598 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000657 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,312,843 coins and its circulating supply is 72,313,965 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.